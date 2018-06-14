Sussex star Wiese: Dizzy’s chilled vibe has helped me

Looking back at my first full season at Sussex last year, there was a pretty relentless pressure on me as a new signing from overseas to perform every time I played, writes David Wiese.

That definitely impacted my performances. And I must admit I did have a few concerns with all the changes that went on here while I was away over the winter that I was going to come back and have to prove myself all over again.

I was very happy, then, when I arrived back in Hove in March and the first thing Dizzy said to me was “relax and just do what you do.” I have no doubt that the more chilled vibe we’ve got this season has played a big part in my improved performances. It’s just a game of cricket and I can only do my best.

That mindset played a big part in me starting the season with a century at Edgbaston against Warwickshire. Being totally honest, I was pretty tired after bowling 21 overs after a winter of just playing white-ball stuff, so my main motivation was knowing that the longer I batted, the less time I’d have to bowl in their second innings!

Nonetheless, I went out there with a relaxed, positive mindset which transferred into the way I played.

That’s set me up with the bat for the rest of the season. I’ve felt full of confidence and it’s been fantastic to be scoring runs for Sussex in both red and white-ball cricket.

I’d like to bat a little higher in the Championship, but then again we are lucky to have a number of quality all-rounders so even when I’ve been down at number nine I haven’t felt I’ve had to worry about running out of partners quickly.

It’ll be interesting to see where we’re all going to bat now CJ and Jofra are back from the IPL, but I’ll just do what I’m told.

I’ve bowled a lot of overs already this season so it’s pleasing that the body is holding up well after all these years. I’m always making sure Luke Wright is looking after his own body as well, obviously because he’s such a big player for us, but also because it keeps me from being the oldest man in the team!

The boys give me a bit of stick about the amount of time I spend in the gym, but I’m no spring chicken so that effort is very important in keeping me on the field.

After a hectic start to the season, we’ve got some time to take stock now with just the games at Arundel in the next couple of weeks.

I might get away for a couple of days, but really I see it as time to recover and get over a couple of niggles I am carrying. A bit like a car that’s done a few miles, it needs the occasional trip to the garage for an oil change and to have the dents bashed out! It’s no coincidence I call the physios here the panel beaters!

Talking of Arundel, I’m looking forward to our visit. Last year was my first trip there and it’s a special place.

The games are always well-attended and there’s a great atmosphere. I’m thinking of joining a few of the other boys and booking a B&B for the week so I can make the most of the festival week.

