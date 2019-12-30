5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche: BLODS Little Theatre starts 2020 with a laugh-out-loud comedy

BLODS Little Theatre has announced that its next Bexhill production will be the hilarious 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche.

The award winning play by Evan Linder and Andrew Hopgood runs from Wednesday, January 29, until Saturday, February 1 (7.30pm nightly).

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche at BLODS Little Theatre

It will be at the intimate 65-seater theatre, which is set in the grounds of Manor Barn in the heart of Bexhill old town.

A BLODS spokesperson said: “It’s 1956 and the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast. Will they be able to keep their cool when communists threaten their idyllic town?

This is a real treat for the end of January at the Little Theatre.”

Tickets cost £10 each and can be booked at www.blods.co.uk or by calling 07990 940509.

This version of 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is directed by Elizabeth May.

