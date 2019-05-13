All episodes of the Jeremy Kyle show pulled from ITV Hub after guest dies following filming

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been removed from the ITV Hub after the programme was suspended indefinitely following the death of a guest.

Broadcaster ITV confirmed Monday’s show would not air and it has now wiped all episodes of the programme from its on-demand service the ITV Hub. Episodes will not air on ITV2.

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been suspended. Picture: ITV

An ITV spokeswoman said: “Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends.

“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.

“Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show.”

Dickinson’s Real Deals was aired instead of the Jeremy Kyle Show at 09:30am on Monday (13 May) morning.