Amateur singers from Sussex set to perform on world famous stage

75 amateur singers from across Sussex will have the chance to perform on stage at the world famous Glyndebourne opera house.

The singers range in age from 12 - 71 and come from across the area, including a number from Battle, St Leonards-on-sea, Bexhill, Burwash, Robertsbridge, and Winchelsea.

The opportunity will see them form the community chorus in the world premiere of a new opera about love, loss and divided lands called Agreed.

Ross Page, 30, from Uckfield, is one of the lucky ones and first performed at Glyndebourne in 1997 in the youth opera, Misper.

He said: “Due to work commitments I had placed opera on the back burner and wasn’t pursuing my passion until receiving an email regarding open auditions for Agreed.

Agreed rehearsals at Glyndebourne. Picture by Sam Stephenson

“It is fantastic to be back at Glyndebourne and working with a great team that are passionate and want our input into creating this new opera.”

The opera has a multi-genre score by British composer Howard Moody that includes elements of classical, world and jazz music.

It is directed by Simon Iorio, who previously collaborated with Moody on another community opera project, PUSH, commissioned by Battle Festival for the ROOT 1066 International Festival.

Composer and conductor, Howard Moody, said: “Agreed is a story of division, but it will be a process that brings so many people together. With an intergenerational cast and chorus, it is fantastic to hear and see the written score coming to life in all the many dimensions that an opera production offers.”

Agreed rehearsals at Glyndebourne. Picture by Sam Stephenson

Agreed is performed at Glyndebourne on March 1, 2 and 3, 2019. Tickets cost £15. To book, visit glyndebourne.com/agreed or call 01273 815000.