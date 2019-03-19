Anyone for tennis? Free summer sessions return to Egerton Park

Anyone with a love of tennis who wants to improve their skills, or to learn how to play can once again take advantage of free sessions at Egerton Park this summer.

The annual event, organised by sport charity Tennis For Free, is being launched as part of The Big Tennis Weekend, this Saturday (March 23), 1-2.30pm.

Rother District Council and Active Rother are keen to encourage as many people as possible to take part. The sessions continue every Saturday throughout the summer months.

Egerton park will be one of 87 venues across the UK offering the free sessions, designed to give residents the opportunity to out in their local park, get fit, learn new skills, make friends and have fun. Those taking part will benefit from a coaching session, a mixture of fun drills, mass participation games and free play. The sessions are open to anyone of any ability over the age of three.

Cllr Jim Carroll, Rother District Council’s (RDC) portfolio holder for young people, sport and leisure, said: “We are lucky in Rother to have some amazing open spaces and this is a great way to get people out and enjoying them, as well as helping them to stay as active as possible. “You don’t need to be the next Andy Murray or Johanna Konta to get involved! We are particularly keen that people wanting to try tennis come along. You don’t need your own equipment as everything will be provided.”

For more details visit: www.tennisforfree.com or https://egerton.courtline.net or email GettingRotherActive@rother.gov.uk