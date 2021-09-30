Acclaimed Argentinian pianist to perform at Vinehall School

Ingrid Fliter

Concert organiser Geoffrey Whitehead said: “Ms Fliter has an international reputation gained through her performances in North America and Europe. She has performed with many of the world's leading orchestras and her recordings of Chopin, Mendelssohn and Schumann have been critically acclaimed; her CD of Chopin Waltzes was The Daily Telegraph CD of the Week and was Editor's Choice in both Gramophone and Classic FM Magazines.

“At Vinehall Ms Fliter will perform works by Beethoven and finishes with Schumann's virtuosic Symphonic Etudes.

“The rest of the season includes performances by the English Chamber Orchestra, Benjamin Grosvenor (piano) and Hyeyoon Park (violin), Michael Collins (clarinet), the Sacconi, Heath and Bennewitz Quartets, London Conchord and the leading Irish pianist, Finghin Collins.”

Geoffrey added: “After such a difficult period for our artists, it will be wonderful to return to normal with performances by some of our leading musicians. Ingrid Fliter will definitely start the season on a musical high!"