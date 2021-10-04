Amy Winehouse celebration in Bexhill

Amy Winehouse & NYJO

“Undoubtedly one of the greatest talents to come out of the UK, Amy Winehouse’s legacy of her unmistakable character, vocal dexterity, and masterful songwriting, has made her one of the most enduring pop icons of our time. As a member of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra in her early career, Amy Winehouse continues to inspire the next generation of Jazz and Orchestral musicians. In the year that marks the 10 year anniversary since the tragic and untimely death of Amy Winehouse, the National Youth Jazz Orchestra celebrates her life and music in a concert at the De La Warr Pavilion this October.