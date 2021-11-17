Ben Walker and Kirsty Merryn are guests at Eastbourne's monthly folk night

“Ben Walker was recently hailed as 'one of the best acoustic guitarists in the world right now' (Total Guitar magazine) and 'a great guitarist composer and producer' (Mark Radcliffe, BBC Folk Show). With his work sought out from punk to Proms, from Rough Trade to the Royal Shakespeare Company, his passion is putting old jewels into new settings. He has been involved in over 50 albums as performer and producer, and his new solo LP Echos has received universal critical acclaim.