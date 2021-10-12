Bexhill Choral Society are offering their first concert since 2019

Bexhill Choral Society

Secretary Jenny Meteyard said they were delighted to be back rehearsing and performing one of the most popular choral works, Fauré’s Requiem, with their director of music, Kenneth Roberts, and the Sussex Concert Orchestra.

“The members were previously working hard via Zoom, with Kenneth Roberts directing from his piano at home, but have been rehearsing in person since summer.

“The first half of the concert comprises Vivaldi’s brilliantly buoyant Credo. The orchestra then perform Mozart’s celebratory Divertimento K.251. Corrette’s Laudate Dominum, a reworking of Vivaldi’s Spring, full of joyous choral singing, completes the first half. The second half features Fauré’s much-loved Requiem. BCS is delighted to welcome back popular local soloists: Caroline Charnock, Peter Grevatt and Gary Marriott.”

Tickets: £13 in advance from Second Spin, Sackville Road, Bexhill, choir members or 01424 222801. £11 for Friends of BCS, £15 on the door (cash, cheque and card). Card payments in advance from ticketsource.co.uk/bcs; 0333 666 3366 (booking fees apply)

“This will be our first concert since 2019, but you can find some items from autumn and Christmas concerts on the Bexhill Choral Society YouTube channel, including Mozart’s Ave Verum and Bexhill Choral Christmas – six sparkling items from our 2019 concert at St Barnabas Church, accompanied by the Cinque Ports Brass Ensemble.