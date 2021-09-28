Bowie tribute hits the Eastbourne Bandstand stage

Pop Up Bowie

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “Amazing tribute bands will grace the stage of the seafront landmark until the end of the month before the Bandstand programme goes on tour with a new venue at The Welcome Building.

“This week will mark the end of the summer season of the 1812 Proms and Fireworks but on Friday, October 1 Pop Up Bowie presents the ultimate David Bowie Tribute Show.

“The award-winning Pop Up Bowie is a stunning 90-minute tribute to David Bowie performing the greatest hits from every era of the rock star’s career from the 70s through to the 1990s and beyond. Front man Paul Antony, a huge fan of Bowie, accurately portrays the charismatic performance of his hero. Paul’s vocal and visual likeness to David is remarkable.

“On Saturday, October 2 Pure Queen, one of the UK’s leading Queen tribute bands around, will deliver a performance of Queen classics that will leave you gasping at Mark’s wonderful interpretation of the great man.”

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adult in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10 per cent off most ticket prices.

In addition to the three nights of tribute bands, the Bandstand will play host to the final traditional 1812 Fireworks and Proms Night with Uckfield Concert Brass on the evening of Wednesday, September 29.

For more information or to book visit EastbourneBandstand.co.uk, or telephone 01323 410611.

1812 Fireworks and Proms Concert: Wednesday, September 29, 8pm (doors open 7:30pm). Tickets £7.95 in advance (child £3.75).

David Bowie Tribute Show, Friday, October 1, 8pm (doors open 7:00pm), with Pop Up Bowie. Tickets £8.95 in advance (child £6.95).