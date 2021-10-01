Drag bingo night heads to The Brewery Yard Club in Rye

“The show is based on the fabled Big Bingo Show, conceived by Timberlina and DJ Hey Baylen and performed every Monday night from 2007 to 2020 at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern amongst other illustrious venues. Timberlina and Auntie Maureen have worked together on a number of events for National Trust as well as Tate museums, not to mention festivals including Wilderness, Latitude and Camp Betival. The world’s number one environmentally-friendly drag lady Timberlina resides in the small town of Rye, daring only rarely to venture up to the Big Smoke since lockdown. They enjoy a stoic existence of hard graft doing as little as possible in the garden when not studying for a diploma in permaculture. Marigold-wearing theatrical DJ and disco drama queen DJ Auntie Maureen has been decimating dance floors at super classy events at world class institutions. Fabulous feminist and agent provo-cateur of London’s dance scene, Auntie Maureen is an avid purveyor of musical history and a musical encyclopaedia in her own right.”