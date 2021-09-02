Eastbourne debut album launch for Milton Hide

Milton Hide

Guest performers who feature on the album will join the duo on stage. Prog-folk band Dandelion Charm will start the evening. Album artist Helen Bryant will be exhibiting her work in The Grove’s foyer.

The album, Temperature’s Rising, a collection of 12 original songs, was due to be released in autumn 2020 but was delayed due to lockdown. It received critical acclaim from early reviews and radio play.

During the months of lockdown and venue closures, the band stayed match-fit by performing live to online audiences.

Band member Josie Tipler said, “We are really excited to be coming to The Grove Theatre and are delighted that the team have managed to keep the performing arts alive in this wonderful venue.”

Jim Tipler added, “It’s going to be a brilliant evening. I can’t wait to share the stage with the talented people who contributed to the album.”