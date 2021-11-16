Elf – The Christmas Spectacular heads to Eastbourne

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “Elf is always voted one of the best family films of all time. This spectacular stage version, also based on the hit Broadway and West End show, will bring some much-needed pre-Christmas cheer to theatres this autumn with a sleigh full of laughs and spectacle. The heart-warming tale of Buddy the Elf leaving Santa at the North Pole to seek his real father in New York is a classic. This spectacular production features a book written by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers and Hairspray) and an original score of great songs by Matt Sklar and Chad Begulin. This version will recreate the staging of the acclaimed arena spectacular tour.”