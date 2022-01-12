Example makes Bexhill debut

Example

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “After almost two years, Example makes his highly anticipated return to UK stages this coming January through February 2022.

“Prepare yourself as he embarks to bring his high-energy performance across 14 dates. Relive every hit and even more new bangers, including his recent hit single Every Single Time ft. What So Not & Lucy Lucy in his first cross country tour since his sold out jaunt in 2020.

“On the brink of releasing his eighth album, Example is beginning a new chapter. Having spent well over a decade in the game, the UK mainstay has crafted a career drenched in accolades: platinum albums, chart-topping singles, headline festivals slots and a lengthy stint releasing inescapable anthems that bridge the gap between electronic, rap and pop. Still, Example isn't ready to hang up his boots just yet; rather, he's preparing for the most important release of his career.

“The first taste of that album comes via Every Single Time, a single that features one of Australia's most acclaimed producers, What So Not. The release builds off Example's rich history down under, a country that he now calls home. In past years, he's headlined events like Stereosonic alongside Avicii and Calvin Harris, Groovin The Moo, Parklife and opened for Drake at the last ever Future Music Festival. Example was the first artist to bring Peking Duk on tour whilst going Platinum with his single Changed The Way You Kiss Me in 2011.

“'Every Single Time' explores the impact that songs have on people's fondest memories, with Example's vocals gliding over nostalgic production that builds into a glitchy, chopped drop.”