Get ready for Hastings' Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball

Hannah Deeble, general manager, said: “Time to unleash the carnival spirit for a full-on night of fantastic revelry, embracing the spirit of New Orleans, add a touch of Venetian splendour and join in the spectacle that awaits.

“Headlining the night will be Horse Meat Disco, the South London DJ collective who started their disco shenanigans on New Year’s Day 2004 at The Eagle, Vauxhall.

“Over the years since, their nightlife tenure has seen them become global disco ambassadors.

“The Future Shape Of Sound are a rock’n’roll crime-gospel outfit, spearheaded by accomplished music producer Alex McGowan aka Captain Future. Visualise a bunch of rock’n’roll, blues musicians and gospel singers coming together to rock it out!

“Opening the night will be Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, New Orleans meets 90s club classics, a rave funeral without the body.”

As Hannah explains: “In New Orleans, funerals are celebrated in style, with noisy brass bands processing through the streets.

“The main section of the parade is known as First Line, but the real fun starts with the Second Line, those who follow the band to enjoy the music, marching with the musicians and twirling parasols or waving handkerchiefs.”

Hannah added: “Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball will once again prove to be an unmissable part of the Hastings music and social calendar.

“The Ball takes place at the White Rock Theatre on Friday, February 25 2022. Further details of the whole festival, which takes place between February 25 and March 1 will be released soon.

“Although the team were unable to deliver the 2021 Festival due to Covid restrictions, with the support of Arts Council England they have been able to launch a series of new events and learning and engagement projects this autumn.

“Following the success of the Hastings Rocks festival which took place on the Oval in August, Hastings Fat Tuesday are continuing to support emerging artists and diverse genres by launching a series of monthly Under the Radar gigs in partnership with BBC Introducing Sussex and Surrey’s Melita Dennet.

“The first of these takes place on October 29 at the newly revamped The Brass, with LibraLibra, Somnians and Shallow Honey.”

Tickets are available at £3 advance, £5 door, on sale online now and in Wow and Flutter, and Goodmans.

“Also launching this autumn is the new Fat Tuesday Club, offering 12 to 18-year-olds free creative music sessions focused on the process of making and playing new music, with guest industry speakers and opportunities to play at HFT festival 2022.

“The Hastings Fat Tuesday team can’t wait to celebrate the return of live events with you all!