Hailsham Choral Society offer Christmas carol concert

Jozik Kotz

Spokeswoman Marion Ponting said: “Jozik left the choir in 2019 for family reasons and to travel and spend time with his relatives abroad. Having now moved back to Eastbourne, he is able to return as our much-loved conductor with his huge talent and wealth of experience.

“Jozik was first welcomed as the choir’s musical director in 2005. Over the years he has taken the choir from strength to strength, performing in recent years Vivaldi’s Gloria, Haydn’s Creation, Bach’s St John Passion and Brahms’ Requiem amongst many others.

“As a conductor and artistic promoter Jozik has worked with a number of arts organisations including The Welsh National Opera, Glyndebourne and the Royal Opera. As a singer he has performed roles for The English National Opera, The Royal Opera as well as Glyndebourne. He has also sung in many European venues and at the Proms.