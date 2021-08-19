Hard Bop Preservation Society Quintet plays Eastbourne date

Hilton Roy

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “The band name says it all. It's a celebration of the melodic, hard swinging jazz of the late fifties and sixties. Expect to hear music written or featured by Hank Mobley, Sonny Clarke, Horace Silver, Benny Golson and Clifford Brown, as well as standards and an occasional original.

“The line-up features some of the finest jazz players in the UK: Roy Hilton (keys), Steve Waterman (trumpet), Andy Panayi (sax/flute), Simon Thorpe (bass) and Bobby Worth (drums). With a personnel like that it's not surprising that this band has never failed to swing!

“The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £10 on the door on the night (if still available), or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies).