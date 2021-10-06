Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition launches

Maxim Kinasov

Managing director of Hastings International Piano Ian Roberts said: “The concert marking the start of the countdown to next year’s piano competition will feature The European Union Chamber Orchestra with competition prizewinning pianist Maxim Kinasov, who will perform one of Mozart’s most popular piano concertos K488 on the historic theatre stage.

“The Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition is an internationally renowned biennial competition for young concert pianists from around the world, attracting 170 applicants in 2019 from across the globe, 40 of which came to compete in Hastings during February and March. Their prize was the opportunity to perform with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on a two-night final and to win a first prize of £15,000 and concert engagements across the UK and overseas.

“The next competition dates are now confirmed to be February 24- March 5 2022 with successful entrants being selected from video auditions by a panel appointed by our president of the jury Professor Vanessa Latarche, who is head of keyboard at The Royal College of Music.

“Professor Latarche joined the competition team last year to curate the competition, which was rescheduled to 2022, because of the White Rock’s closure. Professor Latarch will oversee record numbers of entrants through the audition process, as well as presiding over the esteemed international jury, who she has invited to join her in Hastings next summer.

“Hastings International Piano are also delighted to announce the start of their free ticket programme, which enables children and their parents from Hastings and the surrounding areas to receive free tickets to this concert and next years competition, which is a fundamental principle of the organisations plans to make music accessible to all young people.”

Ian added: “We are delighted that we are able to bring our audiences our first orchestral concert in our home at the White Rock Theatre since our two-week piano festival closed more than 18 months ago.

“We are thrilled to welcome our friends from the European Union Chamber Orchestra to Hastings who will perform a fantastic programme of popular classical works including one of Mozart’s most popular piano concerto’s K488, which will feature our 2019 Piano Competition prize-winner Maxim Kinasov who will be the piano soloist.

“This concert will mark the start of the countdown to the next Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, which takes place from February 24-March 5 2022 and will be a time of celebration for the town, as we welcome a record number of the world’s finest young pianists to compete in the cultural hub of Hastings.

“We are also proud to be able to continue to offer free tickets to children and young people to our concerts and the piano competition via our education programme, that promises to deliver world-class audience opportunities in our town, so that every child and young person has the opportunity to enjoy exceptional live music throughout the year.”