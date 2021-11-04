Hastings Philharmonic Choir is promising “uplifting music in a glorious setting”

John said: “We are grateful to Bishop Peter and the Wardens for allowing us to rehearse and perform in the wonderful setting of Christ Church. Last Spring many of our members decided to self-isolate and they have continued to do so throughout the start of this season too, meaning that our performing numbers are down. Having said that, with the launch of our new website during the last year, we have attracted new members and I am pleased that most of them will be singing with us this in this most wonderful of settings. Praise should also be given to our conductor and musical director, Marcio da Silva, who has added much to the reputation of the choir. His energy and vision have been key factors in the choir’s successes in recent years.”