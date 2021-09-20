Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra announces 2021/22 season

HPO

It comes on the back of their most successful season ever – despite the challenges of the pandemic.

A spokesman said: “We could not have achieved this without the money that you helped us raise and without your presence at so many of our sold-out concerts.

“Thanks to your help and to the hard work of the HPO team, we provided seven orchestral concerts in Hastings, St Leonards, Winchelsea, Bexhill, Battle and Etchingham; four recitals; one opera; two choral concert; the creation of a free-of-charge children’s choir; one workshop with East Sussex Music; six free-of-charge events; free tickets for under-18s and students; and five livestreams. Alongside this, we have fostered links with local festivals, developed positive partnerships with local organisations such as the East Sussex Music Hub and community projects such as Project Artworks, have sought out new venues and potential new audiences to engage with and have worked hard to forge strong working relationships with long-term sponsors. The proverbial graceful swan has indeed been paddling ferociously!

“This coming season – our sixth – will be dedicated to the link between the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra and the Hastings Municipal Orchestra for which the White Rock Theatre was created. We will focus on three of the most prominent composers of the Hastings Municipal Orchestra: Julian Clifford, Julius Harrison and Basil Cameron. We are excited to be the orchestra in residence at the theatre and we look forward to welcoming you in September.

“Our core aim remains as before – to put Hastings back on the map as a centre of excellence for classical music. We are ready to launch a season of 19 diverse and exciting concerts and intend to continue our dynamic work engaging with the local community, developing partnerships and seeking out sustainable funding.

“Once again, we come to you to ask for your help in raising the £15,000 we need to make the next season possible. This sum will be match-funded by both Fairlight Arts Trust, which has been supporting us from the beginning, and our new industrial sponsor Penn-Elcom. We recognise that these are challenging times, but we cannot over emphasise the importance to us of your donations, however small. Our team will continue to work tirelessly to secure support from varied sources, but our community is our most loyal and constant source of support. Please may we ask you to donate as much you feel able. See: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/HastingsPhil

“Or our account details are: Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra: Account Number 59648244 Sort Code 60-02-07. Or you can also send a cheque to: Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra, 133 London Road, St Leonards, TN37 6AU.”

Coming up: Tuesday. September 21, 7:30pm (Heritage link - Clifford): The season opens at the White Rock Theatre with a concert linked with conductor Julian Clifford. The concert will include Clifford’s 1918 Meditation and will also feature Beethoven’s 5th Symphony and HPO leader Emil Chakalov playing Mendelssohn Violin Concerto.

Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17: There will be two performances of Mozart’s comic opera Le Nozze di Figaro at Vinehall School, in partnership with Ensemble OrQuesta Opera Academy.