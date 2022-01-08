Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra performance postponed after performer tests positive for Covid

The performance, which was originally scheduled for 7.30pm tonight at Christ Church ST Leonards, and was due to feature Bulgarian Clarinetist Boyan Ivanov, will be rescheduled for the near future, with a date due ‘in the next few days.’

“Due to the intricate nature of this selection of chamber music, we cannot replace (the performer) at such short notice,” a spokesperson said.

“We are incredibly disappointed and sorry that we cannot share the performance with you tonight.”

Tonight's performance has been postponed

Guests looking to refund their ticket can do so via eventbrite. Those who have trouble doing so are asked to contact the orchestra via [email protected],uk