Illegal Eagles offer Eastbourne gig

Illegal Eagles

The event has been moved from its original date to allow for the full Illegal Eagles experience.

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “The band recreates the distinctive sound of the Eagles with both flare and impressive authenticity which has won them mass acclaim on an international level. The Eagles themselves are one of the highest-selling music acts in US history. Their music is timeless and if you have not heard it live then you’ve not experienced it in its full brilliance.

“Hear all the hits from the Eagles’ catalogue of classics including Hotel California, Desperado, Take It Easy, New Kid In Town, Life In The Fast Lane, Lyin’ Eyes, Tequila Sunrise, One of These Nights, Witchy Woman, Rocky Mountain Way and Heartache Tonight.

“The latest line-up of the show features Tony Kiley (formerly from 80s sensation The Blow Monkeys) on drums, BAFTA winner Christian Phillips on vocals and guitars, Trevor Newnham (Dr Hook) vocals and bass, Greg Webb vocals and guitars, Mike Baker vocals and guitars and Garreth Hicklin vocals and guitars.

“Audiences can have peace of mind knowing that this show is covered by the Eastbourne Theatres Book with Confidence scheme, meaning a no-quibble refund is offered should there be any COVID-related issue with either the show or the ticketholder.

“Tickets for the original 29 June date have automatically been moved to this new date and ticket holders have been contacted.”