Little Common & Bexhill Players launch into panto

Spokesman Malcolm Atfield said: “To say it has been a difficult year for the Little Common & Bexhill Players amateur dramatics group would be a wild understatement.

“Rehearsals for their latest pantomime, Beauty And The Beast, originally started back in the autumn of 2020 with the intent of staging the show in January 2021.

“Well guess what?

Little Common & Bexhill Players pantomime

“It never happened.

“It wasn’t until much later in the year that some good audiences attended a murder mystery event at the Shepherd’s Theatre in Little Common Community Centre. Rehearsals then resumed for the pantomime where they had left off and luckily everyone was still available to take up their original characters.

“It was only in the last week or so that the decision was made to go ahead, so the show will go on.

“If you enjoy live entertainment, why not come and join us for Beauty and the Beast, a traditional family friendly pantomime at The Shepherd’s Theatre, Little Common Community Centre, Shepherd’s Close, Little Common, TN39 4SQ.

“It will take place on Thursday, January 27, Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29 at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. For tickets ring 01424 222801 or 07796 923610.”