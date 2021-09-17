Mitsuko Uchida offers Hastings International Piano fundraiser

Mitsuko Uchida (c) Decca Justin Pumfrey

Spokeswoman Dominika Hicks said: “Hastings International Piano is delighted to offer their friends and patrons the opportunity to reserve seats for a very special concert and drinks reception taking place at Fairlight Hall (main hall of house) on Saturday, September 25.”

The programme will be Beethoven – Diabelli Variations – Op 120.

“One of the most revered artists of our time, Mitsuko Uchida is known as a peerless interpreter of the works of Mozart, Schubert, Schumann and Beethoven as well for being a devotee of the piano music of Alban Berg, Arnold Schoenberg, Anton Webern, and György Kurtág.

“She has enjoyed close relationships over many years with the world’s most renowned orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Bavarian Radio Symphony, London Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra.”

And in the US, she has worked with the Chicago Symphony and The Cleveland Orchestra, with whom she recently celebrated her 100th performance at Severance Hall.

She has also worked with a remarkable array of conductors over the years.

“Conductors with whom she has worked closely have included Bernard Haitink, Sir Simon Rattle, Riccardo Muti, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Vladimir Jurowski, Andris Nelsons, Gustavo Dudamel, and Mariss Jansons.

“Since 2016, Mitsuko Uchida has been an artistic partner of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, with whom she is currently engaged on a five-year touring project in Europe and North America. She also appears regularly in recital in Vienna, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, London, New York and Tokyo, and is a frequent guest at the Salzburg Mozartwoche and Salzburg Festival.

“Mitsuko Uchida records exclusively for Decca, and her multi-award-winning discography includes the complete Mozart and Schubert piano sonatas. She is the recipient of two Grammy Awards – for Mozart Concertos with The Cleveland Orchestra, and for an album of lieder with Dorothea Röschmann – and her recording of the Schoenberg Piano Concerto with Pierre Boulez and the Cleveland Orchestra won the Gramophone Award for Best Concerto.

A founding member of the Borletti-Buitoni Trust and director of Marlboro Music Festival, Mitsuko Uchida is a recipient of the Golden Mozart Medal from the Salzburg Mozarteum and the Praemium Imperiale from the Japan Art Association. She has also been awarded the Gold Medal of the Royal Philharmonic Society and holds honorary degrees from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. In 2009 she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.”

Hastings International Piano is Maxim Kinasov piano with the European Union Chamber Orchestra at 7pm on Friday, October 8 at White Rock Theatre.

Dominika is promising a celebration concert marking the countdown to the 2022 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition and the organisation’s first live orchestral concert at The White Rock Theatre since it closed its doors at the start of the global pandemic.

The full programme will be:

Holst –St Paul’s Suite

Mozart – Piano Concerto K.488

Faure – Nocturne

Tchaikovsky –Serenade for strings op.48

Tickets:

£25 Stalls

£40 Balcony