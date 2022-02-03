Much-loved co-founder of Jazz Hastings remembered at big-name concert

Agatha Coffey, the much-loved co-founder of Jazz Hastings

It will feature the Boston-based saxophonist Jerry Bergonzi, widely known around the world as “the saxophonists’ saxophonist.” He will be playing on Tuesday, February 8 at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “The session will be dedicated to the memory of Agatha Coffey, the much-loved co-founder of Jazz Hastings who died in February last year. For 15 years she was a driving force behind the club, a not-for-profit organisation which aims to bring national and international jazz stars to Hastings once a month.

“Few have been bigger than Jerry Bergonzi. He got his introduction to the wider jazz world in the early 1970s through one of its reigning legends.”

Jerry recalls: “I had been playing on some avant-garde gigs in Boston with Dave Brubeck’s son Darius, who called me to be in a band that would open for Dave and then close concerts with Dave’s trio.

“This was the Two Generations of Brubeck Band, which I toured with for three years. Then, after a break, I did another three years as the saxophonist in Dave’s quartet.”

Julian added: “Bergonzi’s complex, assertive tenor saxophone improvisations brought a more contemporary element into Brubeck’s established style.

“Between 1973 and 1981, Bergonzi recorded nine albums with Brubeck. He has also performed and recorded with other major stars such as Bill Evans, Paul Desmond, Dave Holland, Gerry Mulligan, Jack DeJohnette, Roy Haynes and many more.

“Michael Brecker, another legendary saxophonist who won 15 Grammy Awards,, was once asked by an interviewer how it felt, at the peak of his powers and with the world at his feet, to be the king of the tenor saxophone. Brecker replied:’“I don’t know. You’d better ask Jerry Bergonzi.’

“Bergonzi is renowned for his innovation, mastery and integrity as a performer and composer. In an endless series of rave reviews, he is credited for his relentless drive, inner fire, total command, awesome technique, elastic lyricism, rich resonance and musical vision.

“He is also an acclaimed author. He has written a series of books on improvisation. He teaches at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.

“And during this visit, local musicians will have a chance to benefit from his learning. He will be holding a workshop for instrumentalists of all kinds in the afternoon between 3pm and 5pm. Tickets are £20 for the workshop only from https://buytickets.at/jazzhastings/612846.

“For both the workshop and the evening session Jerry will be joined by hugely respected American pianist Bruce Barth, the highly experienced British bass player Mark Hodgson and the Barcelona-based Irish drummer Stephen Keogh.