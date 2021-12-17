Pegasus Choir promise Christmas festive concert with a difference

Pegasus Choir

David Page, of Winchelsea Arts, said: “Introduced and explained by Ann Rachlin, commere and internationally famous teacher of musical appreciation, the ever-popular London-based Pegasus Choir will perform songs focusing on the secular traditions of our island, not least that of wassailing the apple trees of the Garden of England that is Kent and Sussex.

“Composers Vaughan Williams, Rutter, Holst and Grainger will feature as well as Elizabeth Poston and her Jesus Christ the Apple Tree. From Wassailing Apples to Christmas Plum Pudding, from Decking the Halls to the Holly and the Ivy, there is festive music for all to enjoy.