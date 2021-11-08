The Poetry Brothel Hastings makes its debut

Acrtic Trixie and Bibi Synthe - The Burly Photographer

Organisers promise a perfect event for “sapio-sexuals, poetry lovers, music lovers, romantics, artists, wordsmiths, bohemians, rebels, outsiders, the idle rich and the curious.”

Founded by Debra Watson (aka Bibi Synthe) with Naomi Wood (aka Ms Wood), this is the first East Sussex based Poetry Brothel and the first Poetry Brothel UK to have an in-person live event since lockdown.

They stress: this is not a sex show.

Bibi Synthe and Ms Wood met while performing for The Poetry Brothel London between 2016-2020 and resolved to start something down in Hastings/ East Sussex when they each found themselves relocating during lockdown.

Debra explained: “The Poetry Brothel is a performance poetry collective, started in New York by Stephanie Berger and Nicholas Adamski as a means of bringing poetry out of the stuffy confines of institutions into your sweaty palms.

“Many PB poets have gone onto form chapters in new cities and Poetry Brothels can now be found in many European and American cities, including London, Berlin, Barcelona, Madrid, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Helsinki, Mexico City, Venezuela and now Hastings, where we will be welcoming Hasting’s poetry and music lovers to the enchanting intimacy of a Poetry Brothel evening.

“On the menu we have long-standing Poetry Brothel performers Ms Wood, Artic Trixie (Hen Ni Linnea), Blackbird (Paul Shine) and Madam Bibi Synthe being joined by new to the Poetry Brothel, but well-seasoned poets and performers, Alfo.thepoet and Galina (Jude Montagu).

“This will be a chance to sample the delights of an intimate salon and if you like what you hear, return to experience something truly magical at the next event with our personalised, one-to-one readings.

“We are LGBTQI+ welcoming.”

Tickets on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/189639475777

The date and time are November 11 from 7.30-9pm at The Beacon, 67-68 St Marys Terrace, Hastings, TN34 3LS.