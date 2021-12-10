The Zoots get festive in Eastbourne

The Zoots

The Zoots will be providing the festive entertainment with two Rock Around the Christmas Tree party nights on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11.

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “The events will be held in the Shackleton Hall within Eastbourne’s Welcome Building situated between the Congress Theatre and Winter Garden and in the heart of the Devonshire Quarter. A night of glitz, glitter and cheer is promised so put on your Santa hats and join Eastbourne’s biggest Christmas party full of festive floor fillers.”

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adults in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive ten per cent off most ticket prices.