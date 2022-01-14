Youth and experience at Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne

Andy Panayi

Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “The experience comes from sax and flute player Andy Panayi, whose illustrious career includes many years working with John Dankworth and Cleo Laine, through West End musicals, appearances at jazz clubs and festivals across the world, hundreds of recording sessions and extensive tours in the UK and abroad.

“Andy has received The Marty Paich Arranging Award, The John Dankworth Soloist Award, The Worshipful Company of Musicians Jazz Medal, and British Jazz Awards for his Jazz flute performances. He is currently a professor at The Royal College of Music and The Royal Academy of Music in London and the Birmingham Conservatoire.

“The youth in the band is represented by five rising stars on the UK jazz scene. “James Davison (trumpet) was the Musician’s Company choice for the Young Jazz Musicians Medal in 2018.

“Three other young musicians of exceptional talent are playing alongside him: Will Barry (keys), Oz Dechaine (bass) and Alex Pitt (drums).”

Also performing is Helena Kay.

“The Boptet’s programme includes music by Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Thelonius Monk and Horace Silver.

The venue is the Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA.

Tickets are £12 on the door on the night (if still available).

Or you can buy them in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies).

Annette added: “Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm.