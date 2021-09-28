Zoe Schwarz’s quintet plays Eastbourne

Zoe Schwarz

Club spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “Hugely popular as a blues singer with her Blues Commotion band, Zoe will be showing her jazz side when she appears at Eastbourne’s Fishermen’s Club.

“Where Jazz Meets Blues sees Zoe and the Quartet exploring the bluesy side of jazz with the help of Gareth Williams (keys), Rob Koral (guitar), Paul Robinson (drums), and Nigel Thomas (bass).

“Think of artists like Nina Simone, Ray Charles, Bessie Smith, Etta James and throw into the mix some lesser-known Billie Holiday songs and you have a good sense of the music that will be on offer. The songs will be played with a jazz sensibility and allowing plenty of room for this fine ensemble to stretch out and fully explore the music.”

zoeschwarzmusic.com

The venue is the Fishermen’s Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £10 on the door on the night if still available or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies).

Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm.