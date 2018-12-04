A magical book launch for children in Bexhill

B. Tree and the BSG is a partnership between a local author and the creative mind behind Bexhill Sea Garden.

They have produced a new children’s book set around the town’s promenade over one magical night.

The Sea Elf and the Happi Stone is aimed at children between 7-12 years, and is about a sea-elf, a lost dog and forgotten toys as they solve riddles of rainbows, mermaids and secret stones, to bring happiness back to Bexhill. It is illustrated by Christopher Hoggins It is being launched at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday December 8. More info at www.rainbowsundogs.com.

