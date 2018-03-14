Adventure and thrills with Tad on his journey

Enjoy Indiana Jones type thrills in family animation movie Tad The Lost Explorer And The Secret Of King Midas (U) at Hastings Odeon this weekend; it will be screend on Saturday and Sunday morning at 10am.

The action follows hapless Tad Stone on the adventure of a lifetime as he tries to recover the legendary king’s treasure. Sara had discovered the secret of Midas’ golden collar, with the power to turn anything you touch into gold. But after she’s kidnapped, Tad must race against time to save her – and get to the collar first. Go on an epic journey to uncover the treasure with Tad in this hilarious comedy for little ones.