Art and creativity making a splash throughout Coastal Currents 2018

Coastal Currents, the month-long arts festival for Hastings, is set to make an even bigger splash this September.

The event promises a range of incredible performances, exhibitions, events and surprising pop-ups.

Festival Director Tina Morris has been successful yet again in securing Arts Council funding, which means the 2018 programme will feature many new and unusual commissions.

Tina commented: “The aim is to transform the spaces around us and to ensure the festival, which is now in its 20th year, will continue to be fresh, bold, brave, relevant, and totally unique to 1066 country.”

Based in Hastings and St Leonards but extending as far as Battle, Rye, Bexhill and beyond, the impact of this month of cultural offerings is becoming even more visible. With Bottle Alley’s Wavelength colour project last year which proved to be such a success with local residents and visitors, and Isaac Cordal’s little men of Rock A Nore still peeking out of various locations in the Old Town, the festival looks to secure a future legacy and more permanent pieces that will gradually become absorbed into the landscape of the town.

Tina added: “Incidentally, we are still on the hunt for freehold building owners with available walls for a mural - please do get in touch!”

Curators and artists chosen for 2018 include Becky Beasley, Emily Peasgood, Becky McCray, Chiara Ambrosia, and HOME LIVE ART. Also in the event will be Fuel, Marlborough Theatre, Screen South, ZEROH, and Greig Burgoyne.

The festival makes a bold statement with a colourful and vibrant opening piece by Morag Myerscough, an octagonal bandstand which will descend on the Stade Open Space from September 1.

The month kicks off with the opening party on August 31 and the Open Studio trails on September 1 and 2; 8 and 9. There will also be a Coastal Currents Pecha Kucha special on September 6 at the De La Warr Pavilion.

Brochures containing the full festival programme will be available from mid July.

Find out more at coastalcurrents.org.uk or on instagram @coastalcurrentsfestival facebook @coastalcurrents