Artist explores her journey from Caribbean to Hastings

More than 30 years living in Trinidad and Tobago had a huge influence on the work of artist Jennifer Baird. She spent the last 16 years of her time there as a recluse in the remote rainforest, painting prolifically, and immersing herself in meditation.

For the last five years Jennifer has made her home in Hastings and is still in the process of integrating the decades of living, painting and exhibiting in Trinidad and Tobago. Her work and outlook is truly international.

Her largest UK exhibition to date, The Enchantment Aesthetic, at Hastings Arts Forum, from May 15-28, and is a rare chance to see a large body of recent work on public display. Over the last 45 years Jennifer has produced a diverse array of art, ranging from the scenic and narrative to the mystical and visionary, developing varied styles and techniques along the way; the influence of many cultures, mythologies and metaphysical ideas can be seen. Private views on May 15 and 18 from 6.30pm.