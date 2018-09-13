Arts festival continues with digital artworks and large sound sculpture

As the third week of Hastings’ unique arts festival gets under way, the tempo quickens as Coastal Currents explores virtual reality.

Festival favourites ZEROH have come up with a new commission combining story-telling and interactive digital artworks.

As ZEROH’s Neil Hetherington explains: “In October 2010, Hastings and St Leonards woke to find a series of strange motifs on walls around the town.

These motifs – Moths – became such a talking point over the years, that stories grew up around them.”

Eight years later author Gareth E. Rees has written a follow-up narrative which is being realised through augmented reality, via an app, supported by real world actions. By visiting zerohstudio.com/mother you will find the instructions needed to join and follow the story.

It’s “welcome to the antivoid” at The Masonic Hall, West Ascent, St Leonards this weekend when a large scale sound sculpture by sound artist Caleb Madden will be activated by a live film screening and performance featuring dance artist Yumino Seki. The performance begins at 8pm on Saturday (September 15), followed on Sunday by a free exhibition and video piece (from 11am to 4pm).

Tickets for the performance are £3. Book through coastalcurrents.org.uk/antivoid.

As Caleb Madden explains, “The past was changed to alter the present; now we must return from the future to re-open the now.”

The pink space she has created incorporates multiple layers of sonic, visual and cognitive dissonance – a totally unique experience symbolic of Coastal Currents’ daring take on contemporary art. Throughout the festival there are exhibitions by local artists including internationally acclaimed Becky Beasley, who will explore the first ever seaweed decoration shop in TrinityStreet and its place in women’s history – it once served as an important suffragette headquarters. It is now the record shop, Wow and Flutter, and is part of what has become an exciting centre for creative independent businesses.

For the full festival programme, pick up a brochure or visit coastalcurrents.org.uk