Artwork inspired by Jack In The Green in new exhibition

A member of the Zoom Arts 1066 group is to exhibit paintings inspired by her arrival in Hastings and St Leonards and local events such as the Jack In The Green estival.

Suzanne Kelly moved to the area having been impressed by its arts community and “the wealth of inspiring land and seascapes.”

She said: “Everything I’m interested in from fossils and history through folklore, art, music and nature can be found here in abundance; it’s really having a positive impact on my art practice, and how I feel.”

Suzanne enjoyed her first Jack In The Green festival last year, and much of the work on show is a reaction to it.

“The roots of the festival, the community spirit, the colours and high energy are different to anything I’d experienced before; I can’t wait for this year’s event.”

She has taken elements from Hastings and the festival and used them in her brightly coloured abstracted landscapes and seascapes.

Elements of esoteric traditions and folklore are found in her three ‘spells’ works and her art often incorporates ancient symbols such as those found on Celtic coins.

Suzanne, originally from New York, has a BA in Fine Art from New York Institute of Technology, and a Master of Fine Art Painting from Edinburgh College of Art.

The exhibition, with refreshments from Thistly Cross Cider opens Sunday April 30 from 12- 4pm. The show will be open from 11-6pm daily; for outside these hours email sgvk27@aol.com.