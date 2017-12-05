At last - the waiting is soon over for Star Wars movie

This coming week Star Wars fans young and old will be finally be able to revel in The Last Jedi (12A), which goes on general release and will be shown locally at Kino Rye on Thursday at 5pm and 8.15pm as well as other local venues such as Hastings Odeon.

In this latest and highly anticipated sequel to the epic series, Lucasfilm sees the iconic Jedi warrior Luke Skywalker played by Mark Hamill with Daisy Ridley as Rey and John Boyega as Finn, the new generation ready to pick up their light sabres and battle against the Dark Side.

Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Skywalker who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares to do battle with the First Order.