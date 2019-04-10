Bishop of Lewes to join 150th celebrations at St Leonards Church

The Bishop of Lewes will be visiting the local area at the end of the month to conclude the anniversary celebrations of a St Leonards church.

The Rt Revd Richard Jackson (The Bishop of Lewes) will celebrate Holy Communion at St John the Evangelist, Hollington, to bring to a close the churches 150th anniversary celebrations, on April 28.

There have been a large number of events held at the church throughout the year. These will be celebrated in a photographic exhibition on the day prior to the Bishop’s visit in the church on Saturday, April 27 from 12noon-4pm.

There will also be the launch of the book entitled Wyon in Hastings by Dr Brian Hick.

The young architect Edward Alexander Wyon worked closely with the Rector of Church in the Wood, Rev Rose Fuller Whistler, between 1863-67 to design and bring the new church to completion.

The two men kept a regular correspondence and Whistler maintained detailed diaries which Dr Brian Hick has drawn on extensively to tell the story of the churches foundation.

The book includes a large number of E A Wyon’s poems which were published posthumously after his early death in Hastings.

The book will be available on the day, via the church website or from Lark Reviews and costs £6.50.

Dr Brian Hick moved to Hastings in 1980. He has been writing professionally for more than 45 years.

He also worked in the BBC Music Library, theatre, and as a music critic for the Surrey Mirror.

A member of the Critics Circle Dr Hick runs the music review site Lark Reviews and has published a number of other books.

Visit: www.larkreviews.co.uk