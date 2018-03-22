Box office success for family film Peter Rabbit

Family friendly movie Peter Rabbit (PG) has been pulling in bigger audiences than the new Tomb Raider reboot with Alicia Vikander this week.

The film, based on Beatrix Potter’s stories, is currently being screened across the nation at cinemas including Kino Rye and Hastings Odeon.

Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr McGregor’s garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover rabbits in his new home. A battle of wills soon breaks out as the new owner tries to get rid of Peter. Voiced by stars such as James Corden, Margot Robbie and Daisy Ridley.