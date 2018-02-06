Celebrating 40 years of expression in dance school

Hastings School of Contemporary Dance is celebrating its 40th anniversary as one of the only specialised contemporary dance schools in the area. Beyond Words will be an evening of celebration, memories and inspiring dance. Students will perform a range of styles -including contemporary and ballet – to a variety of music from modern to classical. It will be performed at The Stables Theatre in Hastings from February 15-17 at 7.30pm.

To find out more information about Beyond Words please email Francesca at info@hscd.co.uk. To book tickets £13 visit www.stablestheatre.co.uk or call 01424 423221.