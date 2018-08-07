Coastal Currents 2018 will bring a host of new art and unique events

Excitement is building for Coastal Currents 2018 with barely a month to go.

This year’s arts festival has an incredible list of artists and curators as well as amazing new commissions and unique one-off evening events, and promises to be a packed month-long celebration of the arts.

Internationally acclaimed artist Becky Beasley, from St Leonards, is one of the new curators for this year’s festival as well as showing her own work in the form of a brand new commission centred around the colloquially known Trinity Triangle.

Beasley will hold a brand new exhibition of her photography at Solaris gallery on Norman Road in St Leonards from September 8-29 coinciding with her curated exhibition a few doors down at Project 78 with a new show by Anne Parfitt.

Beasley is also overseeing an evening at Borough Wines curated by Ben Urban and Billy Stanley as well as being In Conversation with Melanie Wilson on September 22.

This is just one part of a huge programme of Arts Council funded exhibitions, performances and events over the course of the whole month of September.

Greig Burgoyne returns with two impactful and press-worthy curatorial gems; Emily Peasgood will create a brand new sound art commission especially for the cliff railway in Hastings Old Town and Doug Fishbone will bring his usual style, heavily influenced by the world of stand-up comedy, to the Kino-Teatr. Fishbone will also perform live at the Stade Hall on September 12.

Coastal Currents is currently in its 20th year, having been started in 1999 by Hastings Borough Council and taken over by Tina Morris of Sweet and Dandy Ltd. Having run the festival for five years now and been involved for seven, Morris continues to seek unusual new commissions and pieces that look to transform the spaces around us - fresh, bold, and relevant art unique to 1066, in unusual spaces, mostly for free.

Come and celebrate the 20th anniversary by joining an ethical parade headed up by artist Beccy McCray starting at 7pm at Hastings Pier on Friday August 31, and finishing at Azur. The opening party will again look to surprise and entertain with DJ’s, performers and musicians.

