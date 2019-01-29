English Youth Ballet auditions in Hastings

English Youth Ballet is auditioning young dancers for an exciting production of Coppélia on Monday February 4 at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings.

At the audition 100 boys and girls (aged 8 – 18) from across the region will be offered the chance to dance alongside international professional principal dancers in the actual production at the White Rock Theatre in mid-May.

Each audition will take the form of a regular ballet class but it will take place on the stage. Dancers will find out on the day if they are successful. For more information, and to register, email info@englishyouthballet.co.uk or call 01689 856747.

