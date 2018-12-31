Exhibition continues at the blackShed in Robertsbridge

There’s still time to see a stunning and elegant exhibition of paintings by Siobhan Stanley called Communion at blackShed gallery in Robertsbridge.

Communion runs until January 15.

Owner and curator Kenton Lowe said: “Siobhan is a perfectionist: from a rigorous classical training from an early age, which led to a position as a soloist with Sadlers Wells Royal Ballet through to atelier arts schooling in both Florence and London, she thrives in the exacting nature of discipline.

“Her critical eye casts outwards as well, challenging contemporary conventions and identity politics through the medium of the ‘old masters’. She examines ‘otherness’, intimacy and indeed masculinity via the tropes of the Elizabethan court; a metaphor for our own times swathed in a rich aesthetic that not only encourages examination of contemporary norms but also our collective past. This exhibition represents a culmination of six years work resulting in a suite of 10 beautifully rendered paintings alongside an exhibition publication.

The blackShed will also be celebrating new growth fulfilling their ambitions to expand, and Kenton said: “We like change and this is progressive business, we are always ready to embrace new opportunities, we have taken over new premises and doubled our space.”

The gallery is just off the A21. For further details visit www.theblackshedgallery.org.uk.

read more: Wilko Johnson back in Bexhill

