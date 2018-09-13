Exhibition of renegade photographer Philip Volkers

Lucy Bell Gallery in Norman’s Road St Leonard’s hosts an exhibition of the work of renegade photographer Philip Volkers.

Dust to Dawn documents the visual adventures of Volkers at Nevada’s notorious festival, Burning Man.

Every year 75,000 people descend on a blisteringly hot alkaline lake bed in Nevada, to let loose and make art. Burning Man is a human gathering of colossal proportions. began documenting Burning Man in 2006. In Dust to Dawn, we join him on his photographic adventures in this visual playground. Epic vistas and stunning natural light contrast playfully with dystopian installations. The exhibition runs from September 20 to October 20.