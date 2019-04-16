Family fun with music, food and art in the Easter festival in Hastings Old Town

Music, food, and art will all be part of the Easter festival which returns to the Stade Open Space on Easter Saturday April 20 from 4pm-10.30pm.

New to the event, Triple O is a rap artist who in 2011 won the UK MOBO award in the gospel category and was a nominee in 2017. He will be headlining with Guvna B who has performed at the festival already. Soul and motown band Echo is also back to entertain and also coming to Hastings on Easter Saturday is DJ and Electronic Dance Music Producer Galactus Jack. Opening the event at 4pm is London-based hip-hop artist Feed Em, who brings his unique sound of catchy beats. Pestalozzi International Village Choir will be again taking part. This will be a place to relax and there will be quality food from street vendors Southside Wrappers, Chopper Whoppers, Gourmet Burgers and Mr Pinxto.

Triple O at Easter Festival in Hastings

In the Stade Hall there will be an accompanying art exhibition with artwork from a range of local artists.

read more: 10 great things to do this week in 1066 country - from Friday April 19