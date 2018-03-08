Fascinating automata in new Hastings Pier exhibition

A free exhibition celebrating the history and development of automata starts on Thursday March 15.

Hastings Pier, with Cabaret Mechanical Theatre, is holding the event until April 15, running from 10-5pm each day.

Automata on the Pier, a collaboration with community interest arts company Culture Shift, will feature works by renowned artists Paul Spooner, Keith Newstead, Ron Fuller, Peter Markey, Matt Smith and Carlos Zapata, as well as creations by members of the Craftivist Network.

Exhibition highlights will include Matt Smith’s swimming fish Peter Markey’s wave machines and Paul Spooner’s famous spaghetti-eating man in a bath.