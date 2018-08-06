Feelgood films this month on biggest screen in Hastings

Cool down for a couple of hours away from the summer heat in the stunning spacious auditorium of St Mary In The Castle in Hastings.

This month St Mary’s is showing fantastic family films on Friday afternoons from 3pm. Feel free to bring along your own cushions and blankets and make yourself really comfortable as you settle in to watch the action on the biggest screen in Hastings.

The movie on Friday August 11 is Back To The Future (PG). In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the 50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Tickets £5, or family ticket £15.