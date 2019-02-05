Feelgood fun with Tales For Toddlers in Bexhill’s DLWP

The De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill has feelgood fun for little ones with storyteller Ed Boxall on Tuesday February 11.

Tales For Toddlers runs once a month with different storytellers every time. There is a story, a song and creative activities afterwards.

The first is from 10.15-11am followed by another at 11.15-12 noon, suitable for 0-5 year olds, and cost £1 per person, big or small. Supported by the Chalk Cliff Trust.

Ed Boxall is an author, poet and illustrator. His recent poetry book Me And My Alien Friend - Cosmic Poems About Friendship was published last September. Photo by Matthew Harmer.

