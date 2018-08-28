Festival Of The Sea back in Bexhill this weekend

This coming weekend - September 1/2 - sees the launch of Bexhill’s crowdpleasing Festival Of The Sea, with fun, food and activity to suit all ages.

Enjoy browsing over 50 stalls next to the De La Warr Pavilion highlighting local Sussex produce and global cuisine, English wines, and arts and crafts. You won’t fail to be entertained with free angling coaching, Morris dancing, belly dancing and a full line up of continuous live music.

Bexhill Festival of the Sea and Mermaids on the Beach 2017. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-170409-093432001

During Saturday’s event, experience the spectacle of the Mermaid Parade with trophies in five categories. Come and see the lovely mermaids, mermen and merbabies - or better yet, don a tail and tiara, and join in the fun.

Away from the Jubilee Lawns, visit the Art Fair at the Bexhill Sailing Club for original Seaside and Nautical Art by local artists, while discovering what the friendly club itself has to offer.

More info at www.bexhillseafestival.co.uk.

Free programmes are available at all entrances. Photo by Frank Copper.

