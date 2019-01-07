Free entry and treats on Dress Up Your Dog day

True Crime Museum at White Rock in Hastings is holding a Dress Up Your Dog Day on Sunday Jan 13 from 10am - 5pm.

There is free admission for owners of dogs in fancy dress and they can have their dog’s mug shot taken.

Curator Joel Griggs said: “Our seafront attraction has proved popular with dog owners, especially as many neighbouring businesses are also dog friendly. We encourage people to bring down their dogs to experience a great day out for the whole family.”

Apart from free doggy treats and mug shot photos, visitors can enter the Dog Day Fancy Dress competition. The True Crime Museum does ask that all dogs are on short leads. There is one free entry with each dog – otherwise general admission prices Apply.

For more details about the venue go to www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk

As well as welcoming dog visitors, the museum aims to raise issues of “the devastating effect of dog fighting which is still happening in this country.”

